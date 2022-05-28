Credit Suisse AG Sells 96,333 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $187,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $16.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.96. 1,162,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.87 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $318.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

