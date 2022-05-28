Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $172,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 287,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,043 shares of company stock valued at $43,262,888 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS traded up $7.57 on Friday, hitting $156.24. 1,330,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,985. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.04 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

