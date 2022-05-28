Credit Suisse Group Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.73.

SU opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

