Critical Comparison: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) versus Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.84 $29.01 million $0.80 11.54 Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 3.83 $133.05 million $4.17 11.11

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Macatawa Bank and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Macatawa Bank pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 34.64% 10.89% 0.93% Enterprise Financial Services 31.42% 13.65% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Macatawa Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. It operates banking locations and administrative offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico market areas, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

