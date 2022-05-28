Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CPTK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,436. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)
Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
