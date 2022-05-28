Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CPTK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,436. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.