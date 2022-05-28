Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Avalon Acquisition comprises about 0.5% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Avalon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

