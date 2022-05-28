Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. SP Plus comprises about 1.1% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 285,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $32.00. 49,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.