Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,578 shares during the quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 10,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

