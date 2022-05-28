Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up about 4.7% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $20,063,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 249.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 49,031 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 57,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 348,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.