Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.