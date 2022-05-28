Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,145,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AVACU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.