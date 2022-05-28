Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Takes $505,000 Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,323,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,030,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DAOOU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.