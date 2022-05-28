CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1,964.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

