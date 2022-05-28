Cryptonite Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (XCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $205,071.13 and $15.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,944.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.76 or 0.06159296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00218426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00613362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00613488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00078422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004485 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars.

