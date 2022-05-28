CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.78.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

