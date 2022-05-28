Css LLC Il Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 3.41% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,056. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 5,600 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $82,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.