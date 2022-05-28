Css LLC Il Trims Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,968 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.97% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Granby Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KVSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 296,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.