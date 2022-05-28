CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.26% of CSX worth $3,556,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

