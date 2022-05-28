Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in May

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the April 30th total of 937,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 448,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $15.47.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).
About Curaleaf (Get Rating)
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curaleaf (CURLF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.