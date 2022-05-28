Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in May

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the April 30th total of 937,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 448,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $15.47.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About Curaleaf (Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.