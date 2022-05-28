Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.58 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 588,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.