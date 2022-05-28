DA Davidson Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,920.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $25.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $38.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,095.33.

AZO opened at $2,055.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,041.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,978.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

