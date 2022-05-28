DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Down 65.0% in May

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

