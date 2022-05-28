Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in May

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.09.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.