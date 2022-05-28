Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $277.97 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $242.00 and a 1 year high of $415.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

