DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $130.78 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $130.78 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00006374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01448060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008799 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,890,760 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

