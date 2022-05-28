DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $634,531.81

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $634,531.81 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,970.81 or 1.00052772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001078 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

