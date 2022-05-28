Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DARK. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.95) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 358.70 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -29.16. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 410.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.54.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 29,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,401.52 ($125,080.56). Also, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.61), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,606,266.52). Insiders have sold 2,575,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,750,000 over the last 90 days.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

