Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DARK. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.95) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Darktrace stock opened at GBX 358.70 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -29.16. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 410.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.54.
Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
