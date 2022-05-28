Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John Bullock Sells 12,872 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60.

NYSE:DAR opened at $81.66 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

