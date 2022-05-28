Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,547,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 150.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 223,731 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

