Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25.

On Friday, March 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68.

DDOG stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.53.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,196,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.