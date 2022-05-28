Datamine FLUX Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $133,958.90 and $11,936.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 127.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.16 or 0.08345655 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00507369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,284,267 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.