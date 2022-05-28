David B. Wells Buys 17,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TTD stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.95, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
