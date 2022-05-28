David B. Wells Buys 17,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTD stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.95, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

