DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Declares $0.52 Dividend

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5151 per share on Monday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

DCC stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. DCC has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Get DCC alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,349 ($105.06) to GBX 7,000 ($88.08) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.