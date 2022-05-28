Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01448060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.