DEEPSPACE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,754.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $13,754.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01295678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00509082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

