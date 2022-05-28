Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will announce $6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.29 and the lowest is $6.03. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $5.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $23.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.63 to $24.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $26.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.57 to $30.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

DE stock traded up $13.22 on Friday, hitting $360.73. 1,967,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,013. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.78 and a 200-day moving average of $376.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

