Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.97 or better EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

NYSE:DELL traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. 15,886,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

