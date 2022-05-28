Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.