Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97 or better for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $107.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.24 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,170,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.