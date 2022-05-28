Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $179.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

