Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $121.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.52.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 160,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

