Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €22.50 ($23.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of DEQ opened at €21.96 ($23.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($23.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.11.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.