Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deutsche EuroShop to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of DHRPY opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

