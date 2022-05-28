Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($45.21) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.31 ($64.16).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €38.10 ($40.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.84 and a 200-day moving average of €48.14.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.