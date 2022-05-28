Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Diana Shipping worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

