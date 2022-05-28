Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 112.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

DFS opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.