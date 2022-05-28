Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

