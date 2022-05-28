Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

