Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $34.29 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,212,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

