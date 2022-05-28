dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.38

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.38 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 75.30 ($0.95). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,076,225 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 88 ($1.11) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of £244.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.23.

In other dotdigital Group news, insider Boris Huard bought 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($10,585.44).

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

